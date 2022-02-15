Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 6,060 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GMS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

