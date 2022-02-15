Zacks Investment Management Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,573,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

