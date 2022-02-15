Zacks Investment Management Makes New $215,000 Investment in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TRTX opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

