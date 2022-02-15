Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
