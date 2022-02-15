Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RRD opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.