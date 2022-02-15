Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,082 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.