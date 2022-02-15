Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Sell

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States."

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE RAMP opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $71.94.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,719,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

