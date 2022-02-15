Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Hold

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $256,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,328 shares of company stock worth $2,062,717. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

