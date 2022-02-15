Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Buy

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 146.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

