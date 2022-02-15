Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00283985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00096803 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

