Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,714 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.