ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of ZI traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 6,620,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 979.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $104,409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,520,433 shares of company stock valued at $614,426,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

