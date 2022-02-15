ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.23 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.35.

ZI stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 979.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $104,409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,520,433 shares of company stock worth $614,426,162. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

