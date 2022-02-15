ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,609,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.35.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,520,433 shares of company stock worth $614,426,162 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after buying an additional 419,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

