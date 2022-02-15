Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $18,518,862 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

