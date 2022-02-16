$0.09 EPS Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 110,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

