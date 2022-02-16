-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 870,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,131,727. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
