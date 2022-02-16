-$0.61 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of ($1.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 89,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

