$11.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $11.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.20 billion and the highest is $11.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.66 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $49.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

