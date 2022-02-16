$111.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will report sales of $111.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $116.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $369.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $375.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

