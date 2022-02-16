127619 (MDN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
127619 has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
