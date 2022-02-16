$17.77 Million in Sales Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post sales of $17.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.54 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minim.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Minim during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 21,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.27. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

