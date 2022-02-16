1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

