$263.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $263.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.10 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

