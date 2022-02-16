2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2U in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

2U stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in 2U by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 1,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,395 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

