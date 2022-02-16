$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $166.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

