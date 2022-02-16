-$4.88 EPS Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($6.71). argenx reported earnings of ($4.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($8.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($19.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.95) to ($16.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
