$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report $5.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $73,106,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,514,000 after buying an additional 988,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,242,000 after buying an additional 690,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

