Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AABVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.37.
About Aberdeen International
