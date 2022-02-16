Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AABVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

