Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by 1,254.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $13.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

