Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.88). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.88), with a volume of 151,010 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309. The stock has a market cap of £620.12 million and a P/E ratio of 44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.