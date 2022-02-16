Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gentherm by 75.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

