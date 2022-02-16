Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MBIA by 58,493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MBIA by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MBI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $828.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

