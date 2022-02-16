Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $99,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $274,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

