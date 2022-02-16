Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,281 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.