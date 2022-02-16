Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,072 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

