Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBK stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

