Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 208,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,646. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

