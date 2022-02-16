AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. AF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFAQ. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 40,434.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 811,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 809,894 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

