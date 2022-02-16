Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

