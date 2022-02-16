Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.
AGRX stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.08.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
