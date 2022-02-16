Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.57. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.