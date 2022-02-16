Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $5.75 on Wednesday, hitting $185.82. The company had a trading volume of 249,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $218.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

