Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 45,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.