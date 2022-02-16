Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.62. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,519,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,746. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator.

