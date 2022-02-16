Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 397,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 92,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTER shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

