Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,469. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.80.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegion by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Allegion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

