Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $67,000 Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Branch acquired 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.