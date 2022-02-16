Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $82.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,666. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.28 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

