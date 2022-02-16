American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,632,000 after buying an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,994,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

