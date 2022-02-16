American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

