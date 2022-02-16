American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AEL opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 496.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

